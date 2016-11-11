Visakhapatnam

Tributes paid to Tenneti

Senior Congress leader and former Government Whip Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, City Congress president Behara Bhaskara Rao and Mahila Congress president Pedada Ramani Kumari offer floral tributes to Tenneti Viswanadham's statue on the occasion of his death anniversary at Tenneti Square (Jagadamba junction), in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.Photo: By Arrangement

Tenneti Viswanadham would never be forgotten for the agitation he had led to achieve Steel Plant, senior Congress leader and former Government Whip Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said after garlanding the statue of Tenneti Viswanadham at Tenneti Square (Jagadamba junction) on the occasion of his death anniversary on Thursday.

The APCC general secretary said the life of Tenneti was an inspiration for the people since he had participated in the independence struggle, faced many upheavals in his political life, was Leader of Opposition in Madras Assembly, was a Minister and led the Visakha Ukku agitation. City Congress president Behera Bhaskara Rao, Mahila Congress president Pedada Ramani, AIYC office-bearer Vegi Venkatesh, secretary of City Congress Committee K. Gopal Reddy and others also garlanded the statue of Tenneti.

