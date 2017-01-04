Tributes paid to Savitribai Phule

The State government should name two universities after Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and social reformer Savitribai Phule, demanded chairperson of Savitribai Phule Educational and Charitable Trust G. Sitamahalakshmi.

Celebrating Savitribai Phule’s 186th birth anniversary on Tuesday at Visakhapatnam Public Library, Dr. Sitamahalakshmi also demanded that in the State’s new capital Amaravati, statues of the couple should be installed.

Awards were presented to eminent persons in different spheres on the occasion. Kurnool Superintendent of Police Ake Ravi Krishna, Guntur-based orthopaedic surgeon Yasasvi Ramana, secretary of Sabala K. Saraswathi, Rahimunnisa Begum of Milestone organisation, K.V.L. Suchitra Rao of Prajwal Vani Welfare Association and P. Santosh of Ken Foundation were some of the recipients of awards.

CMD of Vijay Nirman Company S. Vijay Kumar along with others attended the programme that concluded with a presentation on organ donation.

Meanwhile, Andhra University celebrated the day by paying floral tributes to the portrait of Savitribai Phule. After garlanding the portrait of the social reformer, MLC M. Seshu Babu said women should draw inspiration from Savitribai who strived hard to strengthen women’s rights. Andhra University Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao and others attended.