Tribal women visit Brandix apparel SEZ

A tour of 53 tribal women was organised from Narsipatnam to the Brandix apparel SEZ at Achyutapuram near here to expose them to the opportunities available to them.

The women hail from the interior villages of Nimmapalem, Paidipunukula, Tummalabanda, Marrivada, Gudlapalli, Cheedipalem under Koyyuru and Mampa police stations. The women have education qualification of eighth class or above.

The yatra, organised as a part of community policing and second phase of “Giri Mahila Abhyudaya Yatra,” was flagged off by Assistant Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi.

The yatra is aimed at creating awareness among tribal women about opportunities available and arrange employment to them if they want to join Brandix apparel SEZ. The women saw the work at different units and interacted with women employees at the SEZ.

Depending on the willingness of women finding them employment in the SEZ will be taken up with the management of Brandix, says a statement issued by the ASP.

Koyyuru Circle Inspector R. Mallikarjuna Rao, sub-inspectors of KD Peta and Mampa Ch. Harikrishna and M. Raghuram organised the bus tour and Yelamanchili CI K.K.V. Vijaynath and the sub-inspector of Achyuthapuram coordinated the tour.

The tour is part of community policing and second phase of Giri Mahila Abhyudaya Yatra