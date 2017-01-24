Trains services in the Rayagada-Vizianagaram section of Waltair Division were restored within 36 hours of the derailment of the Hirakhand expresses late on Jan 21.

The railway authorities rush to the site and carried out rescue and relief operations on a war-footing. Proper coordination between all various departments and the civil administration helped in the completion of the relief works within a short span of time. The track was restored for traffic at 4.25 a.m. and train services resumed immediately in that section, according to the Divisional Commercial Manager (Coordination) G. Suneel Kumar.

The situation is being monitored by East Coast Railway General Manager Umesh Singh. DRM Chandralekha Mukherjee along with Commissioner Railway Safety Ram Kripal visited the injured persons at the hospitals and inspected the derailment site and conducted the inquiry at Rayagada.

Inquiry will be conducted in Visakhapatnam by the CRS on Tuesday.