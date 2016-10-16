Traditional varieties of rice on display

Navara rice, Rajmudi, Karuppu Kavuni rice, Ambemohar rice, black rice, bamboo rice, red rice... the list seems endless! India was home to over one lakh rice varieties till around 1960s.

The emphasis on high-yielding varieties led to the disappearance of the traditional ones and now only a few thousand traditional varieties are believed to be in existence.

“This was one of the greatest genetic losses of the planet. The saving grace is that individual farmers and some social organisations across India are putting efforts to conserve the traditional rice varieties,” says Bandaru Naresh of Sumaja Eco Wellness of Vizag.

About a dozen traditional varieties of rice were put up on display at the ‘Rice Mela’, organised by Sumaja Eco Wellness, an organic shoppe, on the eve of World Food Day at its outlet Pandurangapuram on Saturday.

“The black rice from Burma is known for its high amount of antioxidants that prevent cancer. It also has the highest amount of iron and zinc. It is now grown in Wayanad and Mysore. It also helps control diabetes,” he says.

‘Navara rice’ has been identified to possess anti-carcinogenic properties. It has an important place in the Ayurvedic system for treatment. It is said to cure circulatory, respiratory, digestive and nervous system ailments. Navara rice is grown in Palakkad in Kerala. Boiled Navara rice is a good weaning food for infants, particularly those with low weight and broth made by adding Navara to meat is recommended for pregnant women as it increases the weight of the foetus.

Rajamudi, red rice variety, was grown exclusively for the royal family of Mysore Wodeyars. Bamboo rice is obtained from the seeds of bamboo flowers.

Bamboos bloom once in 40 to 60 years and often die after flowering. This variety is not commonly available as it takes many years for an aged plant to flower. Bamboo rice is said to have high nutritive value as also rich medicinal values.

“Studies conducted on the Kani tribes in the Kanyakumari forests have shown they consume bamboo rice for its fertility enhancing properties. This variety has higher protein content than both normal rice and wheat, controls joint pain, lowers cholesterol levels and has anti-diabetic properties”.

Sumaja, which has outlets at Gopalapatnam, Seethammadhara and Pandurangapuram, sources its products mostly from farmer cooperatives and reputed research institutes from across the country.