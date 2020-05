Timings and numbers of some trains changed

The new time table of Indian Railways will come into effect from Oct 1, 2016. The timings of some of the trains originating in Visakhapatnam and some passing through Waltair Division and numbers of the some of trains have been changed, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav.

The trains renumbered are: Dibrugarh-Bengaluru express (old no. 15902) as 22502, Bengaluru-Dibrugarh exp (15901) as 22501, Palasa-Gunupur Passenger (58419) as 58427 and Gunupur-Palasa Passenger (58420) as 58428.

The timings of the following trains have been revised. They are: 22854 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar exp will Visakhapatnam at 5.50 p.m., reach Vizianagaram at 6.50 p.m. and leave at 6.55 p.m. 58506 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.20 a.m., reach Vizianagaram at 6.35 a.m. and leave after a five minutes halt, reach Srikakulam at 7.50 a.m. and leave at 7.55 a.m. to reach Naupada at 8.50 a.m. and leave at 9.20 a.m.18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand express (daily) will leave Bhubaneswar at 8.25 p.m., arrive at Vizianagaram at 2.45 a.m. and leave at 3.10 a.m., reach Rayagada at 5.10 a.m. and leave at 5.30 a.m., reach Koraput at 9.40 a.m. and leave at 10.05 a.m and finally reach Jagdalpur at 1 p.m.19454 Puri-Gandhidham express (Saturdays) will arrive at Vizianagaram at 5 p.m. and leave at 5.25 p.m., reach Rayagada at 7.25 p.m. and leave at 7.40 p.m. 18309 Sambalpur-Nanded express will leave Sambalpur at 9.30 a.m. and reach Rayagada at 3.40 p.m. and leave at 3.55 p.m., arrive at Vizianagaram at 5.50 p.m. and leave at 5.55 p.m. and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 7 p.m. and leave at 7.20 p.m.The departure timings of the following trains have been advanced by 5 minutes to 35 minutes. They are: 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Koti, 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity, 22869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central, 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur, 78533 Palasa-Vizianagaram Passenger, 58506 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger and 57226 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Passenger.