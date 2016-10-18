Three-year-old girl falls off terrace, dies

A three-year-old girl reportedly fell off the terrace of her home at Kunchamamba Colony under the Gajuwaka Police Station limits here on Monday and died.

Daughter of Shankar Rao, a cook, and U. Rani, the child, reportedly fell from the terrace, as there was no parapet wall.

According to Gajuwaka Police Station SHO Emmanuel Raj, the mother after dropping her four-year-old son at school, was engaged in household chores, while the girl was playing on the terrace. After an hour, Rani found her child missing. Later, child was found dead on the ground floor.

“The parents claim that the child fell off the terrace and died. But we have booked a case under CrPc Section of 174 for suspicious death and investigation is on,” said the Inspector.