Three-year-old girl falls off terrace, dies

A three-year-old girl reportedly fell off the terrace of her home at Kunchamamba Colony under the Gajuwaka Police Station limits here on Monday and died.
Daughter of Shankar Rao, a cook, and U. Rani, the child, reportedly fell from the terrace, as there was no parapet wall.
According to Gajuwaka Police Station SHO Emmanuel Raj, the mother after dropping her four-year-old son at school, was engaged in household chores, while the girl was playing on the terrace. After an hour, Rani found her child missing. Later, child was found dead on the ground floor.
“The parents claim that the child fell off the terrace and died. But we have booked a case under CrPc Section of 174 for suspicious death and investigation is on,” said the Inspector.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor