Three killed as Odisha RTC bus overturns in Vizianagaram

Two women and a child from Odisha were killed and a man was injured when an Odisha Road State Transport Corporation bus overturned on the Ramabhadrapuram bypass road in VIzianagaram district in the early hours of Sunday.
The bus with 25 passengers was coming from Navrangpur in Odisha to Visakhapatnam and the three deceased, Sunguti Sultan, Shakeela Sultan and a boy Ayyan boarded the bus at Babughar in Navrangpur district.
As the bus reached the bypass road at Ramabhadrapurm, the driver had reportedly lost control over the vehicle as he was drowsy and the bus overturned, Ramabhadrapuram Sub-Inspector G.D. Naidu has informed. The driver is absconding.
The injured person was sent to the PHC at Badangi for treatment. Bodies of the deceased passengers were also sent to the PHC for post-mortem.
