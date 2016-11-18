They walk for a cause

In connection with the National Epilepsy Day, Seven Hills Hospital and Indian Epilepsy Association jointly organised an awareness walk on Thursday. Sporting a theme-based T-shirt, the staff of the hospital, students of Seven Hills School of Nursing, association members and volunteers took part in the walk held on the Beach Road.

Led by president of the association K.Venkateswarlu (popularly known as K.V. Lu) and secretary and consultant neuro-physician R.V. Narayana, the rally witnessed huge participation.

Awareness walk which began from YMCA concluded at Viswapriya Function hall. It was aimed at dispelling myths associated with the neurological disorder. Director of the hospital N. Prabhakara Babu and general manager G.G.K. Mohana Rao and specialists were part of the procession.