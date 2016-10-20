The Hindu Health and Wellness Show on Oct. 22

The Hindu is presenting the Health and Wellness Show 2016 at the Hotel Novotel on Saturday.
First of its kind, The Hindu Health and Wellness Show provides health care solutions by eminent panel of doctors on various critical aliments.
Care Hospitals Visakhapatnam is presenting the programme in association with the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospitals and Research Institute and the Icon Krishi Hospitals. There is no entry fee.
Noted physicians and surgeons will be present at the programme and clarify the doubts of participants after speaking on different topics. Cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon P.V. Satyanarayana will speak on life-style management and healthy heart at 10.30 a.m.; surgical oncologist Muralikrishna Voonna explains preventions, early detection and preparedness to conquer cancer at 11.30 a.m.; orthopaedic surgeons P. Satish Kumar and Udaya Kumar reveal the myths and facts about joint replacement and neuro care for better fitness at 12.30 p.m.; gastroenterologist G. Satyanarayana tells how to have a healthy liver and lead healthy life at 3 p.m. and nephrologist A.V. Venugopal provides awareness on kidney diseases at 4 p.m. A session would be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on women and health management and dealing with the most common aliments.
Interested can contact Ms. Rama (0891 2536159 to 63) or Mr. K. Ravikumar (99481 74747) at The Hindu for registration.
