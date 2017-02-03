The Hindu E-Plus workshop for MBA aspirants on Feb. 8

Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM), one of the management institutes in South India, and The Hindu Education Plus will conduct a mock group discussion and personal interview training workshop on February 8 for students who seek admissions to MBA programme for the academic year 2017.

The workshop aims at fine tuning the aspirants in group discussion and personal interview and help them develop in attending interviews. Students and working professionals who appeared for Common Admission Test (CAT) can attend the workshop.

The combined initiative of TSM and The Hindu is being organised to prepare students for the screening process before gaining an entry into the MBA programme.

Director of TSM Gautam Ghosh will be the resource person at the workshop. Aspirants can take part in the session to be conducted at Kala Bharathi auditorium, Maddilapalem on February 8 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For registrations, contact 0891-2536159 or 2536160 or 2536161 or 2536163 or 9849498771.

A similar workshop will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 at The Institution of Engineers (India), Telangana State Centre, ‘Visvesaraya Bhavan’, Khairatabad, Hyderabad from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For registrations, contact 040-23403902. Candidates can also avail on the spot registration facility at the venue.