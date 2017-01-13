Visakhapatnam

Telugu tradition comes alive

Minister for Panchayat Raj Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, MP K. Haribabu and Collector Praveen Kumar tasting the delicacies at the conclusion of Janmabhoomi and ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. —

Minister for Panchayat Raj Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, MP K. Haribabu and Collector Praveen Kumar tasting the delicacies at the conclusion of Janmabhoomi and ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. —   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Telugu culture and traditions came alive at the ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ organised at Dr. Y.V.S. Murthy Auditorium on the Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) campus here on Thursday.

Colourful ‘rangolis’ drawn outside the auditorium, mango and coconut leaves and sugarcane at the entrance of the hall, welcomed the visitors in the traditional style.

Cultural programmes

Haridasulu singing keertans in praise of Lord Vishnu, Gangireddulu, folk artistes presented Tappetagullu, Chekka Bhajana, Kolatam and classical dancers presented Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam to the delight of the audience and guests.

Minister for Panchyat Raj Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, MP K. Haribabu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Lalam Bhavani Bhaskar, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, district Collector Pravin Kumar and GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan participated in the celebrations.

Bhogi Mantalu were lit and the guests and the public chilled out around the fire. The stalls put by the Agriculture and allied Departments attracted the attention of the public.

The nutritious foods, traditional foods were on display at the stall put up by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Large pumpkins put up by the Horticulture Department were cynosure of all eyes.

Best village award

Chintakayala Padmavathi, wife of Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, received the best village award for Dharamsagaram, the village that she adopted, as part of the Janmabhoomi awards.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 6:55:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Telugu-tradition-comes-alive/article17031034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY