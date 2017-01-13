Telugu tradition comes alive

Telugu culture and traditions came alive at the ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ organised at Dr. Y.V.S. Murthy Auditorium on the Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) campus here on Thursday.

Colourful ‘rangolis’ drawn outside the auditorium, mango and coconut leaves and sugarcane at the entrance of the hall, welcomed the visitors in the traditional style.

Cultural programmes

Haridasulu singing keertans in praise of Lord Vishnu, Gangireddulu, folk artistes presented Tappetagullu, Chekka Bhajana, Kolatam and classical dancers presented Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam to the delight of the audience and guests.

Minister for Panchyat Raj Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, MP K. Haribabu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Lalam Bhavani Bhaskar, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, district Collector Pravin Kumar and GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan participated in the celebrations.

Bhogi Mantalu were lit and the guests and the public chilled out around the fire. The stalls put by the Agriculture and allied Departments attracted the attention of the public.

The nutritious foods, traditional foods were on display at the stall put up by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Large pumpkins put up by the Horticulture Department were cynosure of all eyes.

Best village award

Chintakayala Padmavathi, wife of Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, received the best village award for Dharamsagaram, the village that she adopted, as part of the Janmabhoomi awards.