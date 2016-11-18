Visakhapatnam

Tatkal special trains to Tirupati

In order to clear extra rush of passengers East Coast Railway (E Co R) will run Tatkal special trains between Visakhapatnam-Tirupati for five trips. Train no. 08573 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly Tatkal special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 10.55 p.m. from Nov 28 to reach Tirupati the next day at 1.25 p.m.

In return direction, 08574 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly Tatkal special express will leave Tirupati on Tuesdays at 3.30 p.m. from Nov 29 to reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 6.50 a.m., according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav.

