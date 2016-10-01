Visakhapatnam

Swachh mission changes face of city

A lane at Chilakapeta after it became open defecation-free in Visakhapatnam.Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Self-help group members have chipped in slums for the initiative, says Shirin Rahman

As the Swachh Bharat Mission is nearing its second anniversary celebrations, volunteers say there is a qualitative improvement in sanitation and cleanliness across the wards for the last couple of years.

The cleanliness campaign gathers momentum as different sections of society are taking up the mission in right earnest, sharing best practices. What played a major part along the way is a shift in the thought process leading to desired outcomes. “When we adopted slum areas like Relli Veedi, Chilakapeta and Paindorapeta, the first step we focused on is to make these neighbourhoods open defecation-free. Though it took time for us to bring in change, consistent efforts of the self-help group members who chipped in for the purpose have finally yielded results,” says Shirin Rahman, Swachh Bharat ambassador.Some localities that are way ahead in sanitation and related areas moved on to better initiatives. “People have become more participative and that makes a world of difference. When Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the colony recently, he appreciated the association members for setting an example and tweeted in his twitter handle that ‘Residents of Kirlampudi Residents’ Welfare Association is a shining example of Swachh Bharat, doing regular clean and green campaigns voluntarily, inspiring others’,” says Uday Shirname, secretary of the association.

GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan said the civic body was keen on taking up the cleanliness ranking from the fifth spot to the top slot. Apart from teamwork, he attributed the success of theBharat Abhiyaan to the collective participation across all levels and behavioural change in people. Students who have been part of the campaign feel that it enhanced their sense of ownership. “Participating in Swachh Bharat programmes is a small step towards a big change. ,” says G. Sri Vennela, Class VIII student .

