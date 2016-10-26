Swachh campaign a far cry in this colony

While walking through the nondescript streets of Chaitanya Nagar, street dogs come in packs and sniff around, making the visitor stand in attention. Once the canines move away, the overwhelming stench wafting off the storm-water drain assails one’s nose. Located between KRM Colony and Nakkavanipalem, Chaitanya Nagar is a place where several DWCRA women and their families have been staying.

A walk up and down the lanes of the neighbourhood reveals several ugly chapters of the area. Mounds of debris block the flow of the storm-water drain that passes through some of the colony lanes. “Besides, the pipelines near the gedda have become obsolete and drinking water leaks from the damaged pipes and enters the storm-water drain directly. So much of water is being lost and wasted. We have been approaching the concerned authorities to take swift action for the last one month. But no concrete step has been taken so far,” said K. Sasikala, DWCRA woman residing in the colony for the last 15 years.

Whenever there is heavy rain, the place is subject to massive inundation. “Life comes to a standstill as sewage overflows on the streets and eventually gets into our houses. It is an arduous task to clean the house once the spell of rain subsides as the sewage residue stains the floor badly,” said E. Latha Kumari, another resident.

Colony people said sanitary inspectors made repeated visits to the area to examine the condition. “Apart from MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu, the place has been revisited by several officials. Proposals are also made to widen the roads and drains. However, no measure has been taken till date,” said Ch. Thoudu, businessman at Chaitanya Nagar. The narrow lanes have been strained over the years. Residents said garbage collection should be made a regular affair rather than once a week regimen. Zone II Commissioner: P. Nallanayya; Helpdesk No: 0891-2746314 Mobile No: 9912349486.