Suzlon commissions renewable energy unit

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has created facilities for generating 1,000 MWs of wind energy in Anantapur district of which 600 MWs was being generated, said Chairman of Suzlon Energy Tulsi Tanti at the CII Partnership Summit here on Friday. “By May or so, the capacity would be enhanced to 1,000 MWs of wind energy,” he added.

Suzlon Energy signed an agreement during the Partnership Summit held by the CII here last year for generating 4,000 MWs of renewable energy in the State, which included 3,000 MWs of wind power and 1,000 MWs of solar power. As a part of the project, Suzlon had set up a rotor blade manufacturing unit in the district. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed successfully.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with a presence across 19 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, North and South America. With over two decades of operational track record, the group has a cumulative installation of approximately 15.5 MW of wind energy capacity. “Our vision is aligned to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The blade manufacturing facility in Anantapur is a testament of our commitment to make India the renewable energy technology hub of the world. India has the potential and capability to lead the global transition to renewable energy sources and Suzlon is committed to harness this potential,” said Mr. Tanti.