Sunrise A.P., Amaravati will be showcased at CII Partnership Summit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sunrise Andhra Pradesh with its growth trajectory on the rise and its emergence as gateway to growing markets and promising opportunities and the futuristic world-class capital being built at Amaravati with a population of 13 million by 2050 will be the focus of discussions at the CII Partnership Summit-2017 here on January 27 and 28.

As the APIIC Harbour Park, the venue of the prestigious event, is being spruced up for the second time in a row, the CII and the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion in the Ministry of Commerce and AP Government have exuded confidence that they would attract participation of 2,500 to 3,000 delegates from across the world. Investors from 40 countries are expected.

The State Government has completed mapping its 2029 vision blueprint with global standards to make AP rank among the top three States by 2022. The No. 1 slot it got in ease of doing business by the World Bank (October, 2016) and attracting large number of private sector investment (RBI report in 2016) will be highlighted at the plenary sessions.

As per the officials, AP’s growth trajectory is on the rise with 10.99 per cent GSDP growth during 2015-16 – considered very high for a newly carved State.

“The response to the summit is overwhelming and we are expecting MoUs worth Rs. 8 lakh crore as against Rs. 4.67 lakh crore last year. Trade Ministers from 15 countries including UAE, Japan, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Zimbabwe have already confirmed their participation,” said HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Proposals for huge investments in aerospace, defence, electronics and biotechnology were expected, Mr. Rao told The Hindu claiming that they had achieved realisation of 25 to 40 per cent within a year after the first summit. A task force headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is tracking the proposals.

CII-AP chairman and Maple Software CEO G.S. Shiv Kumar told The Hindu that the roadshows conducted by them in the United States, Europe, West Asia, China and other countries had ensured a record participation of delegates in the 2017 summit. He said there was a lot of interest for investments in infrastructure, IT, tourism and food parks.

The theme of the summit will be ‘partnering for sustained growth in an emerging global economic order’. It will have plenary discussions on India at cusp of global development, celebrating Sunrise AP and what it can offer for sustainable development, innovating partnerships, global financial architecture, financing for growth and stability, leveraging efficiency, adaptability and productivity (LEAP) and understanding growth through industrial corridors.

Mr. Shiv Kumar said the proposed corridors from Visakhapatnam to Chennai and the East Coast Industrial Corridor would change the investment landscape of AP.