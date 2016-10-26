Following the announcement of the schedule for special summary revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission, the process will begin with publication of draft electoral rolls on October 31.

Claims and objections will be accepted from October 31 to November 30. The reading of photo electoral rolls in gram sabha/local bodies and resident welfare association meetings and verification of names will be conducted on November 5 and 19.

A special campaign with booth level agents of political parties for receiving claims and objections will be carried out on November 13 and 27. Claims and objections will be disposed by December 15 and data updated by December 31. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 14.

Eligible citizens who will attain the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2017, and those who missed earlier opportunities may file applications for enrolment and objections, corrections from October 31 to November 30 in forms- 6, 7, 8 and 8A depending on applicability.

Online applications may be made onwww.ceoandhra.nic.in. In Andhra Pradesh, the summary revision has been synchronised with intensive revision in 11 municipal corporations comprising 29 Assembly constituencies.

After completion of door-to-door verification in these constituencies and related process, the draft rolls will be published on October 31.

Claims and objections will be received from October 31 to November 30 and will be disposed by December 31. The final rolls will be published on January 14.