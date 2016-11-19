Visakhapatnam

Suicide bid by college clerk

A clerk of a private engineering college allegedly attempted suicide by consuming harmful chemical near the college at Tagarapuvalasa under Bheemunipatnama police station limits on Friday. According to reports, R. Suryanarayana, who deals with money transactions of the college including collecting fee from the students, consumed the harmful chemical when the audit was going on in the college. Suryanarayana was rushed to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam city, where his condition is said to be in danger. Inspector of Bheemunipatnam, S. Balasurya Rao said they did not receive any complaint either from the management of the college or from the relatives of Suryanarayana.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 12:50:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Suicide-bid-by-college-clerk/article16668176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY