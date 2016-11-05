Visakhapatnam

Students join organic food movement

Members of Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi giving a demo on making kitchen waste into manure at K.D.P.M. High School in Visakhapatnam. —Photo: By Arrangement

Members of Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi giving a demo on making kitchen waste into manure at K.D.P.M. High School in Visakhapatnam. —Photo: By Arrangement  

D. Durga Bhavani, Class IX student, realised that manure made from kitchen waste is safer that using chemical fertilizers and pesticides. She feels that growing kitchen herbs in pots is the first step towards leading a healthy life. Her classmate K. Hemanth too believed in the same theory. He said that a small portion in the backyard or balcony or terrace was enough to raise organic vegetable garden.

When members of Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi, an NGO, explained the steps that can be considered to grow home garden to students of K.D.P.M. High School, the participants felt that the workshop on ‘Mana Inti Pante Manaku Aarogyakaram’ (home-grown vegetables help us lead a healthier life) rekindled their interest in gardening.

Besides, introducing the students to a variety of indigenous seeds, the NGO representatives hosted a photo exhibition that explained the therapeutic properties of betel leaf, Rangoon creeper, wormwood, turmeric rhizome and a host of medicinal plants in detail. The session was followed by a live demo on converting kitchen waste into organic manure. “The focus of our campaign is to inculcate a sense of responsibility among young minds, encouraging them to be part of the organic food movement. With excessive pesticide content found in vegetables across the markets, we wanted to promote home-grown vegetables that require less effort and space,” explains J. Rajeswari, secretary of the NGO.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:59:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Students-join-organic-food-movement/article16437382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY