Students join organic food movement

D. Durga Bhavani, Class IX student, realised that manure made from kitchen waste is safer that using chemical fertilizers and pesticides. She feels that growing kitchen herbs in pots is the first step towards leading a healthy life. Her classmate K. Hemanth too believed in the same theory. He said that a small portion in the backyard or balcony or terrace was enough to raise organic vegetable garden.

When members of Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi, an NGO, explained the steps that can be considered to grow home garden to students of K.D.P.M. High School, the participants felt that the workshop on ‘Mana Inti Pante Manaku Aarogyakaram’ (home-grown vegetables help us lead a healthier life) rekindled their interest in gardening.

Besides, introducing the students to a variety of indigenous seeds, the NGO representatives hosted a photo exhibition that explained the therapeutic properties of betel leaf, Rangoon creeper, wormwood, turmeric rhizome and a host of medicinal plants in detail. The session was followed by a live demo on converting kitchen waste into organic manure. “The focus of our campaign is to inculcate a sense of responsibility among young minds, encouraging them to be part of the organic food movement. With excessive pesticide content found in vegetables across the markets, we wanted to promote home-grown vegetables that require less effort and space,” explains J. Rajeswari, secretary of the NGO.