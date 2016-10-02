Students design eco-friendly bike

It is portable, environment-friendly and can bear up to 150 kg load. When K. Srikar, S.B.R. Pankaj and D. Harshavardhan forayed into designing a foldable e-bike one-and-a-half months back, they had no clue how it would turn out.

The third-year mechanical engineering students of Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology say their passion to invent a futuristic model drove them to launch an all-terrain bike.

After analysing the market trends and experimenting with a mix of components sourced locally and through online stores, the trio came up with the first prototype. “The manufacturing process allowed us to venture into unknown territories, meeting several dealers and going beyond classroom learning concept. We did a series of experiments before zeroing in on the final model,” says Srikar.

Though the total cost of the maiden model crossed Rs.30,000, the team says it can be sold at a market price of Rs.15,000.

“The first e-bike was developed on trial basis. A plenty of pipes and other products bought for assembling the unit failed to fit. And a few components have been sourced from dealers at an exorbitant price. It made us stretch beyond our budget,” reasons Harshavardhan, adding that they are now adept at finding genuine shopping zones for their next model.Powered by 250-watt permanent magnet DC motor and two batteries, the e-bike can travel at a speed of 25 kmph and has a 30-km battery backup.

The e-bike, that consumes 12 volts 9 amps power for a battery charging of three hours, also has a locking system on the handlebar. Within a few days of its launch, the foldable e-bike has caught special attention from all quarters. “We attribute our success to our lecturers who came forward to extend their support.

It took quite a while for us to give wings to our dreams. If conducting proper research work was one part of the challenge, finding resource persons turned out to be equally demanding,” says Pankaj.