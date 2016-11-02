Student’s death takes political colour

The suspicious death of D. Pradeep, a final-year EEE engineering student, has taken a twist with the alleged involvement of a TDP leader. He is allegedly trying to dilute the case with his political clout.

Pradeep’s body was fished out of the Sarada river near Ummalada village in Munagapaka mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Monday. The parents of the deceased alleged that he was murdered and his body thrown into the river by the friends and relatives of a second-year girl student from the same college.

According to police, Pradeep and his classmate Murali, followed the girl, a resident of Kasimkota, from the college on a bike and as she alighted from a bus at the Kasimkota bus stand, they accompanied her to a roadside eatery to have ‘pani puri’. Some relatives and friends of the girl approached them and after an altercation with Pradeep, they manhandled him. The police questioned B. Chinna, Kiran, Vizag Sai and Saketh, who allegedly manhandled Pradeep.

“In a statement, the four agreed that they beat up Pradeep and later put him in an auto-rickshaw. But this was their statement. We have to verify their statement and we are trying to trace the auto driver. It could be a murder or suicide due to humiliation. In either case, the accused can be prosecuted, either for murder or abetment for suicide,” said Sub-Inspector of Kasimkota police station Madhusudan.

According to the DSP of Anakapalle, Purushottam, it is yet to be established whether it was a suicide or a homicide. The body was sent to the KGH as there were no forensic experts in Anakapalle and we would take up further investigation after the inquest, he said.

Students stage dharna

Meanwhile, students of Avanthi Engineering College, Makavaripalem, where Pradeep was studying, took out a rally on Tuesday and demanded action against the accused. The college belongs to M. Srinivasa Rao, TDP MP from Anakapalle.

Members of AISF also staged a dharna at the college and joined the parents of Pradeep in a dharna at Agnampudi, demanding arrest of the accused.

The situation turned a little tense at Agnampudi and the police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control.