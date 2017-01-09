Strive to eradicate social evils, students told

Bezwada Wilson, national convener of Safai Karmachari Andolan and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, has asked the youth to be change agents for bridging the gap between the haves and the have nots

Delivering the valedictory address at the two-day national sports and cultural fest ‘Yuvtarang’ of Vignan Group of Institutions at Vignan’s Institute of Information and Technology, Duvvada, on Sunday, he urged the students to strive for eradicating social evils such as untouchability, oppression of minorities, gender inequality and manual scavenging by investing knowledge as social capital.

“There is a need to understand the larger perspective of the issue and offer rational and logical solutions. The younger generation should work towards taking the nation to newer heights and become part of the progressive growth of the country,” Mr. Wilson said, adding that there were still 1.60 lakh Dalit women who depend on manual scavenging for their livelihood.

In his keynote address, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral H.C.S. Bisht told the students to have right concepts and commit themselves to progress by enhancing their skills. Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won a gold medal at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, said: “There is nothing in this world that one could not achieve but must stay focused.”

Cheque presented

A sense of bonhomie prevailed at the institution when students of various streams staged cultural programmes. Chairman of Vignan Group of Institutions Lavu Rathaiah and CEO of VIIT Pavan Krishna presented a cheque for Rs.1 lakh to Paralympian Mariyappan.