State decision on archaeology department draws flak

The decision of the State government in issuing the A.P. State Tourism Culture and Heritage Board Ordinance, 2016 to set up a board and bring the State Archaeology Department under its control has drawn flak from various quarters.

A retired professor in the Department of History and Archaeology K. Suryanarayana, who is chairman of the Mallampalli Somasekhara Sarma Historical Research Foundation, has recalled that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was established during the British Rule in 1904, with the objective of excavating monuments, ancient coins, epigraphs and other historical evidences.

The AP Department of Archaeology and Museums was set up, like in other States, to scientific preservation and protection of the historical sites, monuments and heritage of the area under its purview. The department was also entrusted with the task of conducting new studies, research and publication of books and other works, he said at a meeting organised at the Public Library here on Friday.

“Through its scientific excavations and research, the AP Department of Archaeology and Museums had preserved and protected various monuments in the State and thereby attracted tourists. Handing over the archaeological sites to the Board, headed by bureaucrats, would result in commercialisation and damage to the ancient historical monuments,” an archaeologist and retired professor of Andhra University Thimma Reddy said.

Former Union Secretary and a social activist EAS Sarma said the State government was indulging in all sorts of violations to appropriate lands in and around historical sites for allotment to private parties under the guise of ‘promoting tourism’.