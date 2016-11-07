State achieved dubious distinction in graft: Jagan

Andhra Pradesh has achieved the dubious distinction of being ranked number one in ‘corruption’ in the country. This was revealed in a survey by the National Council for Applied Economics and Research (NCAER), YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy said.

In a bid to drive home his point on the failure of the Telugu Desam government to secure Special Category Status (SCS) for the State at a huge public meeting here on Sunday, the YSRC chief said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had failed to keep his election promises like free supply of 20 litre mineral water to each household, removal of belt shops and waiver of interest on farm loans.

Contrary to his promise of closure of belt (unauthorised liquor) shops, AP was converted into ‘madhya (liquor) Andhra Pradesh’ with liquor flowing freely and belt shops opened in every nook and corner.

The Chief Minister failed to give the promised 20 litre free mineral water ‘but there was enough liquor’. The income from liquor (excise revenue) was growing and so were the assets of the Heritage Foods. The share value of Heritage, which was only Rs.200 two-and-a-half years ago, had increased to Rs. 900 now.

He wondered how only Heritage was making profits while other dairies in the State were making losses.

Mr. Reddy ridiculed the claims of the Centre that funds and institutions were sanctioned to AP like no other State by the 14th Finance Commission. The Commission was appointed in 2013 itself and had submitted its report to the NDA government after it assumed power in June 2014 and the latter had approved it.

He asked: “Was AP given anything extra”?

He said AP was one of the 11 States, which were recommended for revenue note grant.

The Commission, contrary to the claims of the government, had not recommended cancellation of SCS to any State and described the claims as ‘white lies’ of the government.

Mr. Reddy said new industries would be set up in States with SCS status as they would be eligible for 100 per cent IT exemption, 100 per cent exemption from excise duties and many other concessions.

“Entrepreneurs will not set up industries seeing the face of Mr. Naidu or if he goes to Davos and Singapore in special flights,” he said.