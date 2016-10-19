State’s Sports City plan hits a rough patch

: The move by the Andhra Pradesh government to acquire around 250 acres from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited for construction of Sports City may not be a smooth affair with several procedures involved for alienation of land and the unions, cutting across party lines, deciding to oppose it tooth and nail. On receipt of the government’s request, the management of RINL, the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant, informed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting here on August 19 that they would take a decision based on the ‘response’ from the Ministry of Steel.

Sources in RINL said they would alienate the land only after obtaining all the clearances. They told The Hindu that going by the mood of the employees in the backdrop of their bitter experience after allotment of 1,400 acres belonging to RINL to the government to build a private port on its backyard at Gangavaram, getting the clearances may not be easy this time.

In lieu of 1,400 acres alienated one and a half decade ago for the port, alternative land was given at Kotapadu to raise social forestry. “We will not allow alienation for Sports City come what may,” declared Visakha Steel Employees’ Congress (recognised union) general secretary Mantri Rajasekhar.

Responding to a query on the status of the project, District Sports Development Officer June Gallyot said they were waiting for response on alienation of land on land-to-land basis.

Centre’s fiat

The Cabinet Secretariat vide DO letter No. 511/2/1/2010-CA-iii dated March 21, 201,1 stated that in view of the hefty increase in land cost, all the Ministries/departments would seek specific approval of the Cabinet whenever land sale/alienation/licensing is made.

In view of the circular and past experience, the move to give land to the State should be dropped as RINL would need land for its expansion to make it a viable PSU, said Visakh Steel Employees’ Union general secretary Padi Trinadha Rao.

“RINL has incurred a net loss of Rs. 1,421 crore during 2015-16 due to faulty policies and denial of captive mines by both the Centre and the State government. By taking away its so-called surplus lands, there is a conspiracy to declare RINL sick and hand it over to private investors in phases,” CITU State president Ch. Narsinga Rao said.