Sripada Krishnamurthy’s 150th anniversary

The 150th birth anniversary of Sripada Krishnamurthy Sastry, first Asthana Kavi of undivided Andhra Pradesh. will be celebrated at a function being organised by his descendents and literary lovers, associations at the Visakha Public Library here on Saturday.

Sripada Krishnamurthy Sastry was born on October 20, 1866 at Devarapalli near Yerragudem in East Godavari district and passed away on December 28, 1960.

The renowned litterateur, who had dwelt with all literary forms with distinction and received accolades, was conferred with several titles like Kavi Sarvabhowma, Maha Mahopadhyaya and Kala Prapoorna, etc. and received gold Gandapenderum (anklet). Sripada held the unique distinction of translating the Bharatam, Bhagavaram and Ramayanam from Sanskrit to Telugu, penned Andhrabdhyudayam. He also ran some newspapers and wrote dramas to support the independence struggle.

His 150th birth anniversary is being celebrated by his great grandson Kalluri Sriram with active support from literary organisations and literary figures. Mangu Sivarama Prasad will conduct the meeting, while Vedula Subrahmanya Sastri would deliver the Sripada memorial lecture.