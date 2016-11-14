Spreading the message of hope

After overcoming the trauma associated with it, women recovering from breast cancer have come forward to spread the message of hope in the City of Destiny.

Their number may be less but they have gathered the courage to spread the success story on how they fought back and are now able to lead a normal life.

A couple of survivors, who participated in an awareness walk conducted jointly by Vijaya Medical Centre in association with Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute at VUDA Health Arena on Sunday, said one could kill the disease by gathering grit and courage.

Shyamala, a teacher by profession, who underwent the treatment in 2009, said after the therapy under expert guidance, she is now able to lead a normal life. “I want to dispel the misconceptions of the people on this ailment. It’s not an end of the tunnel and we can lead a life happily with the support of our friends and family,” she said. Similar is the story of Lakshmi, who recovered three years ago.

“My doctors and family gave me the required confidence to fight back. Now I want to spread the message on periodical check-up through for early diagnosis to minimise the agony and the complications,” she said.

The ‘Shero’ walk was organised as a prelude to Pinkathon on November 20 in the city – a larger platform where the cancer survivors will spread the message on the importance of timely detection, counselling, treatment and periodical check-up.

“Most women get busy with domestic chores and neglect the need for physical exercises. We also want that they should at least do some sort of physical activity like daily walking,” said Dr. Sajeeda, consultant radiologist at the Vijaya Medical Centre.

Survival chance

“The survival chances are 100 per cent if diagnosed early. Unfortunately many consult a doctor late due to which mortality rate in India is 50 per cent compared to 12 per cent in the United States and 25 per cent in China.”

“We want to change the attitude of the people towards cancer and create awareness on early detection and preventive care through a sustained campaign,” she said.

Self-examination

“Self-breast examination four to five days after menstruation period after reaching the age of 20 is the best way to detect some indications like lump, an ara of thickening or a dimple, swelling or redness. In case of suspicion they should consult a doctor immediately,” pointed out Dr. Voona Murali Krishna, Managing Director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.