Spreading the message of eco-friendly Diwali

Scores of lanterns, fanned by the winds and going up in geometrical formations, drew curious glance from the holiday crowd at the RK Beach here on Sunday.

It did not take long for the crowd to realise that the lanterns were being released from the open parking space, opposite the Viswapriya Function Hall. Scores of volunteers in orange T-shirts were seen moving about helping those who were trying to send the lanterns up after lighting them.

On seeing the volunteers in groups, scattered all over the area, trying to release the lanterns, an elderly man was seen suggesting to the volunteers: “Please gather at one place first and tell us [the public] about the concept and why you are releasing the lanterns.”

Objective

“Our aim is to promote the concept of an eco-friendly Diwali with less noise and more lighting. The lantern is made of bio-degradable material [rice paper] and does not pollute the atmosphere,” said Mandhira Manognya, president of the Rotaract Club of Vizag Metro, who was leading the team.

“We want people to gather at a common place and celebrate Diwali with lamps and not with crackers, which make a loud noise. Our other objective is to promote the message of peace in the disturbed border areas of the country,” said Manisha Panda, a member of the club. “Celebrating Diwali together will double the joy apart from reducing the pollution. It will promote bonding instead of competition among neighbours,” opined Afreen Bano, another member. In all, 300 lanterns were brought to the venue and around 80 were released within an hour. Rotary Assistant Governor Mada N. Murthy was present.

“The funds raised through the sale of the lanterns will be donated for the welfare of jawans fighting on the borders,” said Public Image Chairman (RI District-3020) P.L.K. Murthy.