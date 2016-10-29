Special train from Vizag to Kollam

A special train will be run, between Visakhapatnam and Kollam, for 32 trips by the East Coast Railway, to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Sabarimala seaon.

Train no. 82855 Visakhapatnam-Kollam bi-weekly Suvidha special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Saturdays and Wednesdays at 11 p.m. from Nov 19 to Jan 11, 2017 and reach Kollam at 3.45 a.m. on Mondays at Fridays.

Train no. 82856 Kollam-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly Suvidha special train will leave Kollam on Mondays and Fridays at 5.45 a.m. from Nov 21 to Jan 13, 2017 and will reach Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 11 a.m., according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav on Friday.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kayankulam.

These trains will have one second AC coach, two third AC coaches, seven Sleeper, four General Second class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.