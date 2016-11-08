Sparks continue to fly over Beach Love Fest

The Beach Love Festival has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters as soon as the proposal has been mooted by the Tourism Department. Divergent views emerged from cross sections of society though there is still no clarity on the forthcoming carnival.

The three-day fest proposed to be held from February 12 to 14 next is caught in a controversy following protests from women activists from across the State. It is not just women’s groups who are condemning the proposal but denizens find the concept alien.

For the fishermen who revere the sea as goddess, the move seems to be disturbing. Leader of fishermen association P. Vijay Chandar says anything obscene should not be permitted at the cost of ushering in a new culture.

Expressing similar views, former Head of Department of Telugu, Andhra University, Vedula Subrahmanya Sastry said there were many ways to attract tourists and put Vizag on the global map. “Instead of organising Beach Love Fest, the government can consider ways to develop Vizag beaches into a new entertainment space with water sports, wellness centres, artificial ponds, musical fountains and flower beds,” he suggested.

However, students have a different version.

“As of now, we don’t have any clarity on how the festival is going to be celebrated. But the name of the fest has already drawn negative attention as people are assuming it to be obscene,” says Sampathi Rao Praveen, student of B.V.K. College.

He said before people coming to a conclusion, the government should clear the air on what the carnival is all about.

District Tourism Officer K. Gnanaveni confirmed that the proposal had been sent to the Commissioner of Tourism, Vijayawada.

“The title of the fest indicates that it is for those who love beach. We are waiting for the instructions from the Commissioner of Tourism to go ahead with the proposal. The move is sure to attract foreign tourists. However, the proposal is yet in a nascent stage to discuss anything further,” says Ms. Gnanaveni.