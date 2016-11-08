Socialism only way out, says Raghavulu

Socialism is the only way out of the exploitation, greed, profiteering and destructive development of capitalism and all classes of people are now realising it from their experience, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu has said.

Speaking at a meeting on the October Revolution here on Monday, he said rectifying the mistakes that led to the 1991 disintegration of the USSR, a better revolution would occur as an evolutionary and qualitative change was taking place.

The meeting was organised as part of the year-long programme of the CPI(M) to mark the centenary.

Recalling the history of revolutions all over the world and the impact of the October Bolshevik Revolution, Mr. Raghavulu said until 1991 the erstwhile USSR acted as bulwark against the U.S. exploitation and aggression and provider of support to other nations differing with the US.

More strife was seen around the world after 1991 and double the people that died in the World War perished in various parts of the world, proliferation of arms increased and ethnic differences widened, he said.

Mr. Raghavulu came down on the development models of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the cost of environment and biodiversity.

The drug factory at Tondangi, aqua park at Tundurru, port at Machilipatnam or international airport at Bhogapuram were proposed to be set up at the cost of farmers or affecting local people, he alleged.

The alarming air pollution leading to shut-down of schools and power plants was a pointer to the policies being pursued, he said.

CPI(M) State secretariat members Ch. Narsinga Rao and M. Krishna Murthy and city secretary B. Ganga Rao participated. V.S. Padmanabha Raju presided.