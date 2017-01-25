Social media taking toll on human relations, saysV-C

The proliferation of the social media is marring human relations by invading the privacy of individuals and playing with their sentiments, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said.

The Vice-Chancellor released book ‘Social Media: Connecting the World 24x7’, co-authored by Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication P. Bobby Vardhan and Suman Kumar Kasturi, at a function organised by Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and Linguistics Research Society here on Tuesday.

Prof. Nageswara Rao said social media was influencing the social and personal life of people and adversely affecting human relations. Social media was intruding into private lives and impacting even social life due to the smart phones. Social media should be properly utilised for the good of society. Human touch was eroding because of smart phones and everyone should be aware of this danger and come out from this, he said.

He recalled that in the past, proliferation of television had led to souring of human relations and now social media was intruding into bedrooms and breaking human sentiments.

Presiding over the meeting, Principal of the College of Arts and Commerce K. Gayatri Devi suggested that the book could be used as a textbook for students of colleges and universities.

Prof. Bobby Vardhan said though social media was connecting the world, it was disconnecting families. He said the book touched upon 12 important factors associated with social media such as advantages and disadvantages, confrontations and ethical aspects. Chairman of the Board of Studies in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication D.V.R. Murthy said the role of social media had become very important and significant in the context of globalisation.

Secretary of the Linguistics Research Society Krishnaveer Abhishek, who reviewed the book, said the book dealt with the social media revolution that has been guiding the world.