Shifting stand on beach festival draws flak

A number of women’s organisations on Tuesday held a round-table roundly condemning the proposed Beach Love Festival in the city.

They pointed out the contradiction in the statement of Ministers that a committee was formed to examine the proposal of a Mumbai-based consultancy on holding the festival and the Chief Minister reportedly asserting that the beach festival would be held officially in a novel manner. It demanded that the festival should be cancelled unconditionally.

The meeting said during the recent national and international programmes held in the city wonderful folk art performances were organised.

The representatives wanted to know what was the “novelty” meant now without damaging the culture and tradition and whether the folk and traditional art forms were not attractive enough to get investments.

The claim of fillip to tourism also was hollow in the light of the pollution, erosion of beach and tourists and locals losing lives falling prey to rip currents. Such issues should be addressed first instead of plans to promote tourism on the lines of Goa, the speakers said.

Holding beauty pageants or catwalks was not only insulting women but not justified in view of the increasing violence against women, a statement issued by the women organisations felt.

Following Justice J.S. Verma Commission recommendations, a healthy attitude towards sex and man-woman relationship should be cultivated among children by educating them instead of portraying women as sex objects, the roundtable urged.

POW Stage general secretary M. Lakshmi, B. Prabhavati (AIDWA), Peela Venkata Lakshmi and Usha Kiran (YSRCP), Pedada Ramana Kumari (Congress) and representatives of National Federation of Indian Women and LIC Working Women’s Committee were among those who participated.