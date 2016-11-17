Services of Yesvantpur Tatkal special extended

The services of 06579/06580 Yesvantpur-Visakhapatnam-Yesvantpur weekly Tatkal Express Special, being operated by the South Western Railway (SWR), have been extended by seven more trips in both directions.
Train no. 06579 Yesvantpur-Visakhapatnam weekly Tatkal special will leave Yesvantpur at 6.35 p.m. on Fridays from Nov. 18 to Dec 30 and arrives in Visakhapatnam at 2.35 p.m. on Saturdays.
In the return direction, 06580 Visakhapatnam – Yesvantpur Tatkal special will leave Visakhapatnam at 1.45 p.m. on Sundays from Nov. 20 to Jan 1, 2017 and reaches Yesvantpur at 9.05 a.m. on Mondays.
Ironically, while the SWR had issued a press release a few days ago and incorporated 0679 in the reservation system, the release for the return train is yet to be given by the East Coast Railway (ECoR). Further, train no. 06580 has not been incorporated in the system so far, though there are hardly four days to go for the return train to begin its journey.
This will deprive passengers of the advantage of making advance reservation for their return journey.
