Seminar on urban transport corridors

A seminar on urban transports corridors being organised by the Indian National Group of the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering here on October 21 and 22 will discuss development of elevated structures in India and key challenges associated with them. Engineers associated with structures would have an insight into the latest developments in all spheres of urban transport corridors and the seminar would be particularly useful to Andhra Pradesh which is passing through an important phase of construction of its capital and many other structures, its organisers said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Chief Engineer (R and B) of National Highways and CRF of State Government R. Gopalakrishna, Resident Officer of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways S.K. Singh, Superintending Engineer R. Manohar Singh addressed the press conference.

The aim is to provide elevated structures like flyovers, metro lines, etc., in a lesser time to transport more people. Some of the problems being faced are availability of limited space while the volume of traffic is huge, shops and huts becoming hurdles and not able to improve a path for longer stretches because the roads were not properly planned when a city is developed, they said.

Nearly 300 delegates, including 100 engineers from R and B Department are expected to participate in the seminar. Noted engineers, former senior government engineers and officials would speak on different aspects.