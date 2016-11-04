Visakhapatnam

Seminar on ‘combating corruption’

A seminar on ‘combating corruption’, was organised by the Waltair Division, as part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness week here on Thursday. Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee, who presided over the seminar, said transparency, integrity and accountability were a must to fight corruption and called for public awareness and participation to end the evil.

She said the railway was always in the forefront of initiation of transparent administration like: online ticket booking though the IRCTC, online complaint and redressal system, effective utilisation of social media, print and electronic media.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav called for an attitudinal change in the outlook of the public towards corruption to end the menace. He also called upon employees to develop integrity and work for the progress and growth of the organisation.

Branch officers and some of the staff shared their views in adopting good practices at the work place and to eradicate corruption.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 2:59:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Seminar-on-%E2%80%98combating-corruption%E2%80%99/article16436482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY