A seminar on ‘combating corruption’, was organised by the Waltair Division, as part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness week here on Thursday. Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee, who presided over the seminar, said transparency, integrity and accountability were a must to fight corruption and called for public awareness and participation to end the evil.

She said the railway was always in the forefront of initiation of transparent administration like: online ticket booking though the IRCTC, online complaint and redressal system, effective utilisation of social media, print and electronic media.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M. Yelvender Yadav called for an attitudinal change in the outlook of the public towards corruption to end the menace. He also called upon employees to develop integrity and work for the progress and growth of the organisation.

Branch officers and some of the staff shared their views in adopting good practices at the work place and to eradicate corruption.