Selected as boxing coach

Boxing coach and assistant general secretary of the East Coast Railway Sports Association here R. Srinivasa Rao has been selected as a coach for the Indian Railways’ men’s boxing coaching camp, to be held in New Delhi from November 8 to December 7, general secretary of ECoRSA B. Appanna Reddy has informed.
Forty four National and international boxers like Amandeep Singh, Manoj Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Shyam Kumar, Mandeep Jangra, Sukhdeep Singh, J. Bhaskar Sagar Chhikara, Amritpreet Singh are attending the camp in preparation for the senior National championships to be held in Guwahati from December 8 to 13.
