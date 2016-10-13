Scholarships for minority students extended

Last date for submitting applications by students belonging to the minority communities of Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Parsis and Jains for pre-metric (first to 10th classes) and post-metric scholarships (Intermediate to Ph.D.) has been extended up to October 31.

Students of minority communities studying at government, aided and government-recognised schools and colleges can apply for the scholarships online through the national scholarship portalhttp://scholarships.gov.in, Executive Director of district branch of AP Minorities Finance Corporation P.S. Prabhakara Rao has informed.

The application has to be submitted in the school or college where the student is studying.

Later the management of the school of college will log in to the website and verify the facts of applications made by their students and forward the same to the office of the Minorities Finance Corporation.

Other details can be had from the office of the Minorities Finance Corporation, next to RDO’s office, Collectorate building here or on mobile or telephone 9849901159/0891 2502271.