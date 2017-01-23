Schedule for common entrance tests announced

VISAKHAPATNAM: The online Eamcet-2017 for engineering stream will be held from April 24 to 27. For the BiPC students aspiring to take up pharmacy and agriculture and allied courses, the test is scheduled for April 28.

Announcing the dates of the maiden online common entrance tests to be held in the State, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said at a press conference on Monday special attention was paid to students belonging to rural areas and those studying in government colleges in creating awareness on online examinations. Explaining the window period for engineering Eamcet, he said it was necessary as about 2 lakh students were expected to take the test. “This is for the first time that we are conducting the test online and we need to have the required number of computer systems to handle the number. The online format will also facilitate speedy evaluation and declaration of results,” he said. Explaining the measures taken to ensure a hassle-free process, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said: “Besides a detailed guideline, videos of the procedure of model tests will be provided to students where they can access information through the website. Students can take mock tests from home or by visiting a net centre from February 15.”

The Minister said mobile apps would be developed to help students locate the examination centre and download the hall ticket among other options.

Allaying fears over the conduct of jumbling system in Intermediate practicals, the Minister said it would take place.

The schedule of other common entrance tests are APEdCET (April 19), APLAWCET/APPGLCET (April 19), APEAMCET (MPC) (April 24-27), APEAMCET (Bi.P.C.) (April 28), APICET (May 2), APECET (May 3) and APPGCET (May 10 and 11).

AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao and Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao, and Chairman of APSCHE S. Vijaya Raju were present.