Sathya Sai Vidya Jyothiprogramme launched

Visakhapatnam: Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Jyothi programme was inaugurated by State president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation (AP & Telangana) S.G. Chalam at Mandala Pradhamika Patasala of Nerelavalasa village of Bheemili mandal on Friday.

Mr. Chalam presented 40 inches smart TV loaded with rhymes and other educational content for the benefit of school students.