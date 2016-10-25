Visakhapatnam

Sale of tickets for ODI match today

Tickets for the fifth and final one-day International match between India and New Zealand to be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on October 29 in the city will be sold at 20 e-seva centres from 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

One ticket for each person

Joint Collector J. Nivas said a total of 12,000 tickets would be sold and each person would be given only one ticket.

The counters will be manned by Revenue employees and those in queues will be issued slips at 6.30 a.m. Tickets of Rs.400 (2,000 tickers), Rs.1000 (5,900 tickets), Rs.1500 (2,600 tickets), Rs.2000 (600 tickerts), Rs.3000 (600 tickets) and Rs. 5000 (300 tickets) denomination will be available.

Online sale

Higher denomination tickets of the ODI will also be sold online and at the stadium counters and two branches of Axis Bank from Tuesday, according to a press release from Andhra Cricket Association.

