Safety seminar analyses aviation accidents

The Naval Flight Safety Seminar-2016 at the Eastern Naval Command on Thursday took up a comprehensive analysis of aviation accidents/ incidents of the preceding years.

Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain inaugurated the seminar at Samudrika Auditorium .

The annual event, held at the three Naval Commands on a rotational basis, was conducted by INS Dega under the aegis of the ENC.

Several papers on topics having a direct bearing on flight safety were presented by officers from the Navy and by representatives from the sister services. The event also provided a platform for discussing a number of strategies, concepts and procedures to improve flight safety. On the sidelines of the seminar, Aviation Rolling Trophies for year 2015-16 were also awarded. INAS 310, Dornier Squadron, Goa, was adjudged the Best Naval Air Squadron and INAS 551, Hawk AJT Squadron based at Vizag was the runner-up.

Vice Admiral Jain gave away the trophies to the respective commanding officers. The Chief of Naval Staff Trophies for Flight Safety were won by INAS 300, INAS 561, Helicopter Training Squadron, Rajali for the Best Training Squadron and Sandhayak Flight.