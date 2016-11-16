SEZ oustees’ issue: CPI(M) launches padayatra

CPI (M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao on Monday asked projected displaced/affected families of AP Special Economic Zone-Atchutapuram to lay siege to the zone to press for jobs.

He was speaking to the affected family members after launching a padayatra to drum up support to serve an ultimatum to the management of various units set up at SEZ to either provide jobs or shutdown.

“We have waited patiently for 10 years. Now we have lost our patience. They are not giving jobs despite an emphatic promise during announcement of package at the time of taking consent letters 10 years ago for acquiring our lands,” he told the villagers. The padayatra will continue till November 23.

Mr. Rao said they should be prepared to stall the functioning of various industrial units at the SEZ to achieve their genuine demand.

‘Children educated’

“Our children are educated but they are denied job because the managements think that they being locals will insist on fixed working hours for work and implementation of various rules,” he said.