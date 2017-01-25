SCS protest at RK Beach gathering steam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The proposed silent protest at the RK Beach here for achieving the long-pending demand of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh is gathering steam.

After a Facebook page was uploaded by an anonymous person urging the youth to assemble at the beach on January 26 (Republic Day) to take up the protest and actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan tweeted in its support, a number of actors had joined the chorus. Sai Dharam Tej tweeted: “It’s time for us to be united and fight for what we were promised and deserve # silent protest.” Nikhil tweeted: “In democracy its our right 2 protest but in a peaceful way. 26th Vizag RK Beach, the place 2 let ur voice be heard”. Varun Tej’s message said: “Will be supporting anything that is for the welfare of the people of our state! I support the special status of AP”.

“Will be taking part in the silent protest in Vizag on 26th, to do my bit as a responsible citizen..pl join us,” tweeted Sundeep Kishan.

The mother of all tweets came from the ‘power star’ Pawan Kalyan: “Youth of AP should raise their voice through peaceful protests is the only remedy to achieve the promised SCS”.

A special poster and pamphlet under the banner ‘AP self respect movement’ is also being circulated in the ‘City of Destiny’ with all the details about the proposed silent protest.

Ayyanna flays Pawan

Reacting to the silent protest call, Panchayat Raj Minister Ayyanna Patrudu targeted Mr. Kalyan at a public function in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Unleashing a scathing attack on the actor, he said, “He should not take up such protests. He was the one who shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the run-up to 2014 Parliament and Assembly elections. He should go to Delhi and ask Mr. Modi, instead of calling for such protests.”

Police jittery

The Marina Beach protest for Jallikattu that turned violent has put the city police in a fix. One factor that is worrying them is whether it will be a repeat of what happened in Chennai and the most important thing is deployment of force. The two-day CII Partnership Summit is scheduled to begin on January 27 and over 15 Central Ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Arun Jaitley and Suresh Prabhu, are likely to attend. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose security has been scaled up recently, will be camping here from January 26 along with a host of Ministers and bureaucrats.