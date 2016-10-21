SCS: Jagan to address meeting on Nov. 6

YSR Congress president and Leader of Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will address a public meeting in the city on November 6 to drum up support for grant of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing a press conference here, YSRC general secretary Vijay Sai Reddy said despite their protests across the State and repeated representations to the Centre, the promise made during the elections had been denied by the NDA Government.
Saying they would go to any extent to get SCS, he said they had planned seven mega public meetings across the State. The first such meeting was being held in Vizag, he added.
MLAs Dadisetty Raja and Mutyala Naidu, and party leader Vamsi Krishna Yadav were present.
