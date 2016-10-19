Run for a cause

When T. Kiran was studying MBA at GITAM University in 2001, he discovered his passion for running. The Beach Road provided the perfect spot for his daily run. Fifteen years hence, as he completed a long-distance run covering 350 km from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam for a social cause, Kiran said that running has changed his life in more ways than one and also gave him a scope to address the issues he feels deeply about.

He was here in the city on Tuesday at the end of his eight-day run that began on October 11 from Vijayawada as part of the Run for Rural Education (RRE), a social campaign founded by pop singer Smita.

The event was organised by ALAI (Aspire, Learn, Achieve, Inspire) in collaboration with Isha Vidhya with an objective to raise funds for improving rural education.

Speaking to The Hindu after he reached the Port City, Kiran said: “I was lucky enough to come from a family which could give me quality education and good exposure. But there are several children in remote villages of India who are deprived of this basic right. This is an issue that is close to my heart and I wanted to raise awareness on this through the run by supporting the RRE initiative.”

Practitioner of yoga

On the road where the runner encountered 40-plus degree temperature, he said there were several instances when he was in tears and felt like giving up. “I was dehydrated and was throwing up during the run. But it was inner endurance and the firm belief in the cause that kept me going,” said Kiran, who works with Philips Lighting in Chennai. A practitioner of yoga, Kiran said just like running, yoga changed his life in a big way. “Before starting the run, I did my two-hour yoga daily. I had my yoga mat with me which my support team was carrying,” he said.

Kiran, who completed his trek to the Mount Everest base camp earlier this year, said that endurance was all about the mind.

“If my mind was wavering and not focussed, I could not have finished the run. This is what running has taught me – to be focussed in the present,” he added.

Pop Singer Smita, who was present in the city to cheer the runner, said that RRE was her dream to open doors of providing quality education for the rural children.

“We are in the process of identifying schools in AP. I am also planning to film a song with the children of the rural area.”

ALAI, along with IshaVidya, aims at reducing the student-teacher ratio by hiring more teachers, to integrate slow learners into the mainstream learning system by hiring teachers for special instruction, implementation of English language programme for schools, encouraging activities like yoga, arts and crafts and healthcare.