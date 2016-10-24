Row brewing up on film centre near Buddhist site

Allotment of 15 acres near the famous Thotlakonda Buddhist site for construction of Film Nagar Cultural Centre is raging into a controversy with many expressing apprehensions that it lead to commercialisation of the ‘protected’ area and the monument dating back third century BC.

Conservation activists feel that if the area in question falls in the archaeologically sensitive area, the allotment should be cancelled.

INTACH activist P.V. Prasad told The Hindu on Sunday that the authorities should clarify whether it fell within 400 metres of the buffer zone declared by the government.

Some Buddhists have also raised objection over the allotment of the site in Kapulauppada village in Bhimili mandal. The proposed centre will have a gym, a convention centre and several amenities for recreation.

At the bhumipooja performed recently, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the proposed centre would facilitate making Visakhapatnam a hub for film production after Hyderabad. Commenting on the objections over allotment of site near Thotlakonda, he recently said the government was not averse to cancelling the site if it was proved that the land in question was part of the protected area.

Meanwhile, conservation activist and former Union Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma in a letter to Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India and Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker stated that the Thotlakonda was notified as an ancient archaeological site of importance, vide AP Govt GO Rt. No. 627 dated 2-5-1978. He demanded a fullstop to wanton destruction of Buddhist monument.

“In view of the possibility of related archaeological evidence existing all around the discovered site, Survey No. 314 of Kapulauppada village, which is located on a hill, was notified by the then State government in exercise of the powers available under the Andhra Pradesh Ancient and Historical Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960,” he said.

“The boundaries indicated in that GO, as you will observe, extend up to the adjacent hills on the north, west and south and up to the plain ground towards the sea on the east,” he pointed out.

As Survey No. 314 was also classified in the revenue records as a ‘hill poramboke’ where no construction could be permitted under the Master Plan of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA), prepared under the AP Urban Areas Development Act of 1975, alienation of the land was therefore in violation of the Act, he alleged.