Roja asks Naidu to act his age

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to have 40 years of experience in politics, is more interested in promotion of ‘beach bikini’ shows rather than safeguarding the interests of the State by pressing for Special Category Status (SCS), YSR Congress MLA and actor K. Roja has said.

At a public meeting organised by the party on SCS here on Sunday, Ms. Roja said: “YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who is all of 40 years, is agitating for SCS on behalf of the people. On the other hand, Mr. Naidu is keen on promotion of bikini shows on the beach in the guise of tourism promotion.”

Later, Mr. Reddy said there was no safety for women in Andhra Pradesh. Of the four Ministers in the country charged with rape, two were from Andhra Pradesh, he added. The information was published by the Association for Democratic Reforms, along with the case numbers.

There was no action to bring the murderers of B. Arch student Rishiteswari to book, he added.

“Now, the government wants to introduce ‘bikini parties’ by the beach. It is an insult to the dignity of women,” Mr. Reddy said.