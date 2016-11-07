Visakhapatnam

Roja asks Naidu to act his age

YSR Congress MLA Roja speaking at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

YSR Congress MLA Roja speaking at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam  

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to have 40 years of experience in politics, is more interested in promotion of ‘beach bikini’ shows rather than safeguarding the interests of the State by pressing for Special Category Status (SCS), YSR Congress MLA and actor K. Roja has said.

At a public meeting organised by the party on SCS here on Sunday, Ms. Roja said: “YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who is all of 40 years, is agitating for SCS on behalf of the people. On the other hand, Mr. Naidu is keen on promotion of bikini shows on the beach in the guise of tourism promotion.”

Later, Mr. Reddy said there was no safety for women in Andhra Pradesh. Of the four Ministers in the country charged with rape, two were from Andhra Pradesh, he added. The information was published by the Association for Democratic Reforms, along with the case numbers.

There was no action to bring the murderers of B. Arch student Rishiteswari to book, he added.

“Now, the government wants to introduce ‘bikini parties’ by the beach. It is an insult to the dignity of women,” Mr. Reddy said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:25:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Roja-asks-Naidu-to-act-his-age/article16439053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY