Roadshows to mark National Legal Services Day

Several programmes are being held on November 9 to mark the National Legal Services Day, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authority P.V. Jyotirmayi has informed on Monday.

A walk will be held on the beach road on Thursday morning and roadshows are planned at Rytu Bazaars, RTC complex and others places where people gather in large numbers, to create an awareness among them about the services rendered by the DLSA and how it would benefit different sections of the society, Ms. Jyotirmayi said.

A National Lok Adalat is being organised at all courts in the district on Nov. 12 to dispose pending cases.

Special Benches

Special Benches will be formed to solve the cases. Civil cases and criminal cases in which compromise could be reached would be taken up at the National Lok Adalat, she said.

DLSA to a new premises

Ms. Jyotirmayi, who took charge as the Principal District Judge last week following the retirement of PDJ V. Jayasurya on superannuation, went round all the wings of the District court and inspected their condition.

She directed the Secretary of DLSA R.V. Nagasundar to shift the DLSA to another premises in the District Courts Complex since it is presently located near the road side and facing noise pollution.

She also wanted boards put up at the DLSA and all other wings explaining the services they provide. The District Judge has also suggested needed facilities provided at all the departments.

Bar Association president N.V. Suman and others accompanied the Judge.